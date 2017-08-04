Kendra Wilkinson Baskett’s son broke her heart describing what it’s like when she’s away

In a sneak peek at Friday’s episode of “Kendra on Top,” Kendra Wilkinson Baskett enjoys a family lunch with her husband Hank and their two children Hank Jr., 7, and Alijah, 3. During the meal, Kendra gets a sad surprise when her son tell her how it’s felt while she’s been in Las Vegas working on the Off-Broadway comedy “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

“All I want is for you guys to stay here,” Wilkinson Baskett tells her family as they eat in the clip.





“We’ll be here as long as we can,” her husband replies.

“Do you guys want to stay in Vegas with mama?” she then asks her kids.

“Babe, I see what you’re trying to do, and I want to stay, but we can’t,” her husband reminds her, knowing they have to return home to Los Angeles for the children’s summer activities.

Hank Jr., however, expresses that he’d “rather stay” in Las Vegas with his mom, even though he does want to go home for “a tiny bit” to go to summer camp. While Wilkinson Baskett is pleased by this, she was completely blindsided by what happened next.

“Does it feel like a long time me being away [from] home?” she asks him.

“It actually does feel like I didn’t have a mom,” Hank Jr. says.

Ouch.