“Kevin Can Wait” actor says that Leah Remini brings a new side out of Kevin James

Having Leah Remini on the set of “Kevin Can Wait” doesn’t seem so bad after all, according to cast member Chris Roach.

The actor spoke about Remini’s role on the show after the plot mysteriously killed Kevin James’ TV wife Erinn Hayes between seasons. Roach, who plays Mott on the sitcom, said that he’s not sure why there was so much uproar when Remini came in, because he thinks the former TV husband and wife work great together!

TV fans will remember Remini and James starred on “King of Queens” together for nine seasons.





“I thought Erinn and Kevin had great chemistry on season 1, and I would hear people go around and say, ‘But you have to see the chemistry between Leah and Kevin? It’s undeniable and magnetic.’ I didn’t really understand until I saw it for myself. When you see it, you’re like, ‘OK, now I get it.’ The two of them together are just magnetic. She makes him more funny,” Roach said.

RELATED: Fans blame Scientology for “Kevin Can Wait” backlash, and it looks like Erinn Hayes may agree

He added, “It was never personal to kill off Erinn Hayes’ character.”

James recently commented on Hayes departure and said that the show was reaching a dead end in the story line adding, “We were literally just running out of ideas.”

Roach echoed his comment, saying:

The whole point of the show was that they needed more of a story line to continue the series. Erinn’s character was never meant to last. She was amazing while it lasted. The truth is, her getting killed off the show suddenly was the point Kevin was trying to make: in real life, these things can happen and sometimes are not explainable, because that’s life. He wanted to portray that authentic message throughout the series.

“Kevin Can Wait” airs Mondays on CBS.