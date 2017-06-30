Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart are so excited to be halfway to meeting their baby boy

Kevin Hart’s baby boy is on his way! Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish Hart took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump at the halfway mark of her pregnancy.

Hey there 20 weeks! Wow.. time is flying, and I'm here just enjoying the ride w| our baby boy! #BarefootAndPregnant 💚🤗 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

RELATED: Newlyweds Kevin Hart and Eniko Parris just made a big announcement about their family

The Harts are currently on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida and from the looks of it are taking full advantage of their gettaway! Eniko seems to be having a great time and according to PEOPLE she was seen soaking in the sun on the beach and swimming in the water.





Earlier this month, Kevin said he’s leaving the all-important task of naming the child to his wife. “I don’t run my house, my wife does,” PEOPLE quoted him as saying during an interview for his upcoming animated film, “Captain Underpants.”

“I can’t make these decisions. I do nothing, I don’t wear the pants and I’m not trying to act like I do,” Kevin added. But, Kevin did add one stipulation to the baby name — “For me, I’m just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it. I don’t care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.” We’ll see how that turns out!

The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony in August 2016, announced they are expecting their first child together back in May. Kevin is also the proud father of son Hendrix Hart, 9, and daughter, Heaven Hart, 12 from his previous marriage to ex-wife, Torrei Hart.