Congratulations are in order for comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish who welcomed their first child, baby Kenzo Kash Hart, together in the early hours of November 21.





On Nov. 15, Hart unexpectedly backed out of a radio interview and his rep confirmed his wife had gone into labor and TMZ reported that her water broke, but it was apparently a false alarm.

“No labor yet guys… false alarm. We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts,” he wrote on Twitter following the cancellation.

No labor yet guys….false alarm. We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 15, 2017

RELATED: Kevin Hart hilariously recounts how he saved another star’s life after an awards show

Just six days later, Kenzo made his debut in the world and his proud papa took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

“God is truly amazing… Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts,” the comedian wrote.

God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

Parrish was showered with love in October at a lavish safari themed baby shower to celebrate Kenzo.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Hart and Parrish were engaged in August 2014 and wed in August 2016. She announced the news of her pregnancy in May. Hart also has two other children, daughter Heaven, 12 and son, Hendrix, 9 with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Congratulations to the happy family!