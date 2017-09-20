Kevin Hart’s ex-wife says that his infidelity ruined their marriage

With Kevin Hart’s marital woes suddenly painfully public, his first wife is speaking frankly about what wrecked their marriage .

“Lies and infidelity,” Torrei Hart, mother of Kevin’s son and daughter, told Inside Edition. The two were married from 2003 to 2011, getting together before Kevin was famous and drifting apart after he did.

Kevin is in Atlanta at the moment filming “Night School.”

He’s recently been the target of rumors suggesting romantic liaisons outside his current marriage, but he has up to now denied such talk. In a video he posted over the weekend, however, he struck a somber and confessional tone.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. Because of that, I should make smart decisions. Recently, I didn’t,” he said. “I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. In doing that, I know I’m going to hurt the people closest to me … my wife and kids. It’s a [expletive] moment when you know you’re wrong.”

Kevin and Eniko Parrish got married in 2016 after becoming engaged in Atlanta in 2014, when he was in Atlanta filming “Ride Along.”