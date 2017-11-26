Menu
WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards – Arrivals Read this Next

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut
Advertisement

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish just loving their newborn son Kenzo!

Just days after welcoming their son, Parrish took to Instagram to give fans a peek at their baby boy.


“A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her son.

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

Before she gave birth, the new mom shared a message to her son to essentially tell him he had overstayed his welcome, and she was ready to meet him!

RELATED: Kevin Hart throws his pregnant wife a lavish baby shower amid cheating rumors

She wrote:

dear kenzo,🦋 you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time! 🤗 even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥ #SpeakitintoExistence ✨ #AllOnGodsTiming #HappySunday🙏🏽

Just two days later, the couple welcomed their first child together on Nov. 21, and the proud father shared the news on Twitter following his son’s birth.

“God is truly amazing… Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts,” the comedian wrote at the time.

Parrish and Hart wed in August 2016 and announced her pregnancy in May. This is the first child for Parrish and third for Hart. He has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish gave fans a peek at their newborn son just days after welcoming him David Livingston/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

The holiday season still isn’t here, since Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey canceled even more shows
Rare People

The holiday season still isn’t here, since Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey canceled even more shows

,
Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut
Rare People

Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut

,
“Glee” fans woke up to startling news about one of the show’s brightest stars
Rare People

“Glee” fans woke up to startling news about one of the show’s brightest stars

,
That time Opie Taylor walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office and his real life dad was there to see it
Rare People

That time Opie Taylor walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office and his real life dad was there to see it

,
Advertisement