Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish just loving their newborn son Kenzo!

Just days after welcoming their son, Parrish took to Instagram to give fans a peek at their baby boy.





“A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her son.

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Before she gave birth, the new mom shared a message to her son to essentially tell him he had overstayed his welcome, and she was ready to meet him!

She wrote:

dear kenzo,🦋 you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time! 🤗 even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥ #SpeakitintoExistence ✨ #AllOnGodsTiming #HappySunday🙏🏽

Just two days later, the couple welcomed their first child together on Nov. 21, and the proud father shared the news on Twitter following his son’s birth.

“God is truly amazing… Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts,” the comedian wrote at the time.

Parrish and Hart wed in August 2016 and announced her pregnancy in May. This is the first child for Parrish and third for Hart. He has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.