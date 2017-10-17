Kevin James breaks his silence about the death of his TV wife on “Kevin Can Wait”

Kevin James is finally talking about what happened on the set of “Kevin Can Wait” that lead to the sudden death of Erinn Hayes’ character Donna.

James told the New York Daily News that the decision came not because of anything to do with Hayes, but because they were out of story ideas.

“I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” he said.

According to James, the show was initially meant to portray him as a single father but he and producers decided to write in a wife and three children. In order for the show to live beyond the first two seasons, things apparently needed to change.





“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” James said. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

James’ former TV wife from “King of Queens,” Leah Remini, has since signed on as a series regular.

After Remini’s character was announced, Hayes took to Twitter to let fans know that she was out.

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she wrote. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”