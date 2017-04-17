Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shared the first photo of baby No. 2 and you’re going to love him

Oh baby!

On Easter Sunday, kidnapping survivor and activist Elizabeth Smart shared the first image of her second child and he is absolutely the cutest!

In the sweet pic, Smart’s 2-year-old daughter, Chloe is snuggled up with her baby brother.

“These two make my Easter perfect! 🐣 #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages” she wrote.

According to PEOPLE, Smart was due to give birth on April 2 but it has not been confirmed if that was indeed the big day. The little baby boy’s name has also not been revealed.





Smart was kidnapped from her home in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell and held captive by Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee for nine months before her rescue in 2003. Since the abduction, Smart works as a motivational speaker, advocate and has been a contributor for “Crime Watch Daily.”

She married Matthew Gilmour in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in 2012 and welcomed daughter Chloe in February 2015.