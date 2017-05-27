Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shares new photos of her beautiful family after welcoming a son last month

New mom of two Elizabeth Smart has been posting some brand-new family pictures on Instagram lately, featuring husband Matthew Gilmour, daughter Chloe, 2, and newborn son James.

“The sunshine made today the perfect day for an adventure with great Granny and Granda, and great uncle Neville!” she captioned a photo of the family visiting with Gilmour’s parents in Scotland, where he’s from.

(Jet lag for kids and babies is no joke)

Earlier this month, the proud parents took baby James to get a “special blessing.”





Special blessing day for baby James. A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on May 21, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

“These people are my whole world,” Smart captioned a family portrait. “Whenever I look at them I realize how fortunate I am. I hope I never forget what a blessing a safe, healthy, happy family is.”

And, perhaps cutest of all is this sweet snap of Chloe and James snuggling.

“Nothing better then seeing my two babies love on each other!” Smart wrote.

Nothing better then seeing my two babies love on each other! #mylifeisperfectwiththesetwo #grateful #nothingbetter #mybabies #bigsister #babyboy #beingamom A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on May 11, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

