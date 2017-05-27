Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shares new photos of her beautiful family after welcoming a son last month
Instagram/Elizabeth Smart
New mom of two Elizabeth Smart has been posting some brand-new family pictures on Instagram lately, featuring husband Matthew Gilmour, daughter Chloe, 2, and newborn son James.

“The sunshine made today the perfect day for an adventure with great Granny and Granda, and great uncle Neville!” she captioned a photo of the family visiting with Gilmour’s parents in Scotland, where he’s from.

Earlier this month, the proud parents took baby James to get a “special blessing.”


Special blessing day for baby James.

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on

“These people are my whole world,” Smart captioned a family portrait. “Whenever I look at them I realize how fortunate I am. I hope I never forget what a blessing a safe, healthy, happy family is.”

And, perhaps cutest of all is this sweet snap of Chloe and James snuggling.

“Nothing better then seeing my two babies love on each other!” Smart wrote.

