Kim Kardashian now owns a precious heirloom that once belonged to a beloved first lady

Kim Kardashian West is now the proud owner of Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier watch — and it cost her a whopping $379,500.

Kardashian West and her husband Kanye purchased the watch, which was only expected to go for $120,000, at an auction in New York via an anonymous bid. Kennedy had been given the watch by her brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw Radziwill, and it’s engraved with the date February 23, 1963, to commemorate a hike the prince participated in to support President Kennedy’s goal to make Americans healthier.

The hike took place just nine months before the president was assassinated. Kardashian West reportedly plans to wear the watch, rather than keeping it on display. It’s a modest piece of jewelry, described as “understated,” and has no diamonds. The piece fits nicely into the reality TV star’s new look, which is significantly less extravagant following her scary Paris robbery in which over $10 million in jewelry was stolen from her.

According to TMZ, Kardashian West also bid on one of Mrs. Kennedy’s paintings, but it’s unclear whether she was able to secure it.

