Rare People

Kim Kardashian West fired back after fans accused her of having drugs in her latest Snapchat post

Article will continue after advertisement

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kim Kardashian routinely gives fans updates on Snapchat, but one Twitter user claimed to have found something unusual about one of her posts.

On Tuesday, the reality TV personality posted a video that appeared to have been taken in her home.

USA Today reported that Twitter user @Doris19 indicated that behind Kardashian there were lines of white powder on a table, tweeting, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine ..durtayyyyy (sic)”

The mother to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1, was quick to respond.


RELATED: One of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars shared graphic images of her facelift that left fans stunned

“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop,” she tweeted.

Tuesday evening, she provided more detail on Twitter regarding the mysterious white lines on the table: “Just a marble table”

People reported that numerous profiles of Kardashian and interviews with her have said that the star does not use drugs and rarely drinks alcohol. Still, some replies to her tweet indicated skepticism.

971 The River | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement