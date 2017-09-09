Kim Kardashian West fires back after Sharon Osbourne called her a “ho” for posting nude photos

Sharon Osbourne recently accused Kim Kardashian West of being a “ho” for sharing nude selfies on Instagram, and the reality TV star is firing back at the comments.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kardashian told “E! News“. “I post nude photos because I like how I look, and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”





Kardashian West continued, “But, I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Osbourne came under fire recently for saying, “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. There’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

She stood by her remarks and in fact doubled down on them by explaining that she has no problem with Kardashian West sharing the naked photos she’s proud of. Osbourne just doesn’t think it makes her a feminist, and she made that clear by saying, “There’s nothing wrong at all, but because you strip off, doesn’t mean that you’re a feminist.”

