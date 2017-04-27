Kim Kardashian West tearfully recounted her Paris robbery and told Ellen DeGeneres how it changed her life

Kim Kardashian West has changed her ways since the robbery in Paris.

On Thursday, the reality TV star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the first time since the incident and tearfully shared her experience with the host.

“I know this sounds crazy but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said as she got choked up. “It was meant to happen to me. I am such a different person. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”





The audience applauded as she took a moment to compose herself.

Kardashian West then shared that before the robbery, she considered herself materialistic and “flashy” but now, things have changed.

“I am so happy that my kids get this me. And, because this is how I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore,” she said. “I really don’t.”

Kardashian West understood why people want to show off their achievements and added, “it’s okay if you are proud of that and you work hard and you get something. I’m just not that person anymore.”

DeGeneres went though the facts of the evening from Kardashian West’s posts on social media to the time of the incident before she opened up more about the ongoing investigation.

“They had been following me for two years. They had been hearing interviews that I did and getting excited about [my jewelry],” she said adding that now, when she travels, she has security guards outside her doors as she sleeps.

RELATED: A new Whitney Houston documentary claims to expose the shocking truth about her long-rumored secret romance

“They held a gun up to the concierge who was downstairs and said, ‘where’s the rapper’s wife?'” Kardashian West explained.

“How dare them not know your name,” DeGeneres joked, lightening the mood.

Kardashian West shared that the concierge let them up to the room and she heard them coming up to her room.

She said her stomach dropped and she thought she was going to die that night.

“I said a prayer. I’m like, ‘I know I am going to heaven. I hope my kids are okay and my husband,'” she said tearing up again. “It does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture but, when I look back and I analyze it, I’m like, ‘it could have been way worse.'”

“I don’t want to sound like I am not grateful. I’m out. I’m home. I’m safe. I am such a better person. It’s okay. Let’s move on,” she said.