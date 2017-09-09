Kim Kardashian West turns heads in one of her most revealing looks yet at New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West left little to the imagination when she showed up to New York Fashion Week practically bottomless.

The reality TV star attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards Friday night wearing sheer black pantyhose as pants. Through them, her pair of black underwear was clearly visible. For a shirt, Kardashian West donned simply a leather bandeau. She tied together the look with an over-sized leather jacket that covered up her famous behind.

Kardashian West frequently shocks us all with her revealing outfits and nude selfies on social media. It’s not uncommon for her to leave the house having apparently forgotten an important piece of clothing, such as a bra or, in this case, pants.

The reality TV star and business mogul reportedly has a third baby on the way with husband Kanye West. The couple hired a surrogate, due to Kardashian West’s past pregnancy complications, and are allegedly expecting a baby girl in the next few months. However, she addressed those rumors on Friday.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she shared with “E! News.” “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like, whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

