Kim Zolciak-Biermann pens a heartfelt note to husband Kroy after their 4-year-old was hospitalized

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is thankful for her husband Kroy.

Over the weekend, their 4-year-old son Kash underwent surgery after he was attacked by a dog. Now that her son has been released from the hospital, Zolciak-Biermann is thankful for her rock, her husband.

I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

“I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy,” she wrote alongside a shot of Kroy walking with their son’s hospital bed. “We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries.”





Kash’s family has been with him since the attack happened. Zolciak-Biermann also shared a sweet photo of big brother KJ taking care of her 4-year-old and thanked fans for their support.

First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

“First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️,” she wrote.