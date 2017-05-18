Kim Zolciak-Biermann praises son Kash for staying positive during his recovery from a severe dog bite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash is finally “healing nicely” after spending the past few weeks recovering from a horrific dog bite on his face. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum first announced the news of the attack back in April and has been updating fans on his recovery process ever since.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Kash swimming and to explain how brave he has been throughout the process.
Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much. Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way. I'm such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control. I love you my nugget!! He can swim finally, back to school today, and is healing nicely! GOD IS SO GOOD and so are all of you. The power of prayer is something I tell ya 😉 THANK YOU 😘
From the photo, it appears that Kash’s injury has is nearly done healing — a significant improvement from a picture Zolciak-Biermann posted of him a week ago.
Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood
Following the incident, the proud mom noted that Kash is very much an animal lover, but she was unable to divulge the specific circumstances of the accident or the identity of the dog’s owner.
