Kim Zolciak-Biermann shares a new photo of son Kash, giving an update on his recovery from a severe dog bite

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update on her 4-year-old son Kash, who has been recovering from a severe dog bite to the face.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” she wrote as the caption for a new picture of Kash, featuring his nearly healed injury. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!”

She continued:

We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!” the Bravo star continued. “So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed. THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade.

Zolciak-Biermann announced the news of the scary incident in late April and has been updating fans on Kash’s recovery process. While she disclosed that Kash is a big animal lover, she indicated that she couldn’t divulge the details of the ordeal or the identity of the dog’s owner.

