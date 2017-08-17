Kim Zolciak-Biermann surprises son Kash with a puppy months after a dog attacked him

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann surprised her son Kash with a pitbull puppy just a few months after he was severely attacked by a dog.

Zolciak-Biermann and her family reportedly fostered three puppies from a pitt lab mix litter recently and decided to keep one puppy named Sage. On Kash’s 5th birthday, however, she surprised him by giving him Sage’s brother, Sailor.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star also shared pictures of Kash holding Sailor on Snapchat, writing, “My heart is going to explode.”





She also hinted at the big surprise in a birthday tribute to Kash on Instagram, saying, “My animal loving, heart of gold, smart, sweet little angel I’m forever grateful you chose me to be your mommy!! You are in for an INCREDIBLE day and some BIG surprises!!”

Back in April, Kash underwent emergency surgery after being bitten by a dog on the face. His mom frequently took to social media to share updates on his recovery with fans. Throughout the process, she maintained that Kash is not afraid of dogs and remains an animal lover.

