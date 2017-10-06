Kourtney Kardashian is so over ex Scott Disick being “with a different hooker every day”

Much like the rest of us, Kourtney Kardashian is so over ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s antics — which have included numerous paparazzi photos of him canoodling with a wide variety of women, even ones as young as 19 years old — and she reveals just how much in a sneak peek of Sunday’s “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

In the clip, Kardashian returns from her birthday trip to Mexico with friends and catches up with her mother Kris Jenner, asking her how Disick, the father of her three children who has most recently been romantically linked to Sofia Richie, behaved while she was away. When Jenner tells her she thinks Disick was jealous that Kardashian was “having fun spending time with other people,” the reality TV star loses her cool.





“Well that’s really not fair,” she says. “It’s just like I can’t even live my life. I can’t even go anywhere. He needs to get a f**king life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I’m not from 10 years of this going on.”

“Wouldn’t you be sad if he truly left you alone?” Jenner asks. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.”

“He’s not! He’s not though!” a heated Kardashian responds. “That’s what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together? I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day.”

