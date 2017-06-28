Kris Jenner claims she was there when the infamous O.J. Simpson gloves were purchased

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kris Jenner recalled her close friendship with O.J. Simpson’s late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and even claimed she was with her when she bought the infamous “bloody gloves.”

“She was with Nicole on a trip to New York when Nicole ventured into Bloomingdale’s and purchased a pair of leather gloves for O.J. that later may have been used by her murderer,” the piece reads in regard to Jenner. “And Nicole confided in her that ‘she feared for her life’ because of O.J.’s jealous and explosive tendencies.”





When asked if she was in fact present when her friend bought the gloves “that may have factored into life later on,” Jenner replied, “Yes.”

During his trial, O.J. Simpson was asked to try on the pair of gloves, which had been presented in court as having been worn by the murderer. They appeared to be too small for the former football player, prompting his lawyer to utter the famous words, “If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit.”

“After that initial shock of, ‘What’s going on,’ I just felt like I knew, probably, what had happened,” she said despite the fact that her ex-husband Robert Kardashian was part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team. “On this particular subject, I felt one way and [Robert] felt another. After having so much respect for him for so many years, you just have to still have that same amount of decency and respect for another human being.”

This month marks the 23rd anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s death. While O.J. Simpson was eventually found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman, he has spent a chunk of his time since in jail for an unrelated, 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. He’s up for parole this year and could be released as early as October.

