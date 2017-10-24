Kris Jenner shares photo of her new platinum blonde hair, and the internet responded

Reality TV goddess Kris Jenner just broke the internet while simultaneously inspiring 2017’s best reaction meme.
On her various social media platforms, Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of her mom reclined on a sofa — martini in hand — while wearing a vibrant floral suit with a fur shawl, and bold-red boots. And to top it all off, it appeared that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch has followed in the footsteps of her daughter Kim by dying her hair platinum blond. “Caption this,” Kim wrote — and the internet responded.
Unsurprisingly, the comparisons to Cruella de Vil were rampant:
Some folks were less generous:
Comparisons to evil Disney villains aside, Kris is clearly living her best life.
Back in July, she showed off her beach bod via her daughter Khloé’s Instagram:
No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, one look at this photo and we can all agree on one thing: Kris Jenner has an age-defying body.
