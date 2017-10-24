Kris Jenner shares photo of her new platinum blonde hair, and the internet responded

Reality TV goddess Kris Jenner just broke the internet while simultaneously inspiring 2017’s best reaction meme.

On her various social media platforms, Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of her mom reclined on a sofa — martini in hand — while wearing a vibrant floral suit with a fur shawl, and bold-red boots. And to top it all off, it appeared that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch has followed in the footsteps of her daughter Kim by dying her hair platinum blond. “Caption this,” Kim wrote — and the internet responded.





Unsurprisingly, the comparisons to Cruella de Vil were rampant:

KRIS JENNER: give me the 'you're damn right i stole those puppies' BARBER: say no more, fam pic.twitter.com/Z0bRey6o6j — Hades Brown (@HayesBrown) October 23, 2017

Lord what a comparison pic.twitter.com/2JxLwCEbaS — JUst DaY DReamiN (@Shawty4Short) October 23, 2017

If those were Dalmatian spots, she would look a little like Cruella de Vil, and I'm NOT trying to be mean about it. ☺️ — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) October 23, 2017

Some folks were less generous:

Kris Jenner is that white step aunt that has been in the family forever that been with Uncle Doug since 87' 🙌👑💎 pic.twitter.com/TWRkLPRjbo — #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) October 23, 2017

Kris Jenner really look like her husband died from “natural causes” and she telling everyone she started her own business before his passing. pic.twitter.com/87gQlRbATS — BIG MAMA. (@HUMonTHESE) October 23, 2017

This is a rare blonde Kris Jenner. RT for seven years of good luck. pic.twitter.com/PfZKjLiDFt — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 23, 2017

"Grandma, it's me: Anastasia."

OR

"I love all my children equally… I don't care for Rob."

OR

"Kris's Halloween Costume: Claire Underwood" — Alex Carrigan (@carriganak) October 24, 2017

Comparisons to evil Disney villains aside, Kris is clearly living her best life.

I want to be Kris Jenner when I grow up pic.twitter.com/D62ehMruBy — kandace olivia (@kandaceolivia) October 23, 2017

Back in July, she showed off her beach bod via her daughter Khloé’s Instagram:

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, one look at this photo and we can all agree on one thing: Kris Jenner has an age-defying body.

