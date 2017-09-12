Kristen Bell opens up about her Hurricane Irma experience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Actress Kristen Bell appeared on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” via a live feed from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Fla. Bell told Kimmel, “We’re all safe and sound here. We’ve been making the most of a crazy situation.”

The “Frozen” actress has been documenting her Hurricane Irma experience, which involved her caring for a group of seniors, on social media.

She explained in one Instagram post that she “didn’t have the option to leave” Orlando, and in another that “a few thousand senior residents” sought refuge at her hotel. Bell has also shared images eating with and gearing up to call bingo for her new friends.





During his chat with Bell, Jimmy Kimmel recognized an elderly gentleman named John sitting beside Bell, whom she sang with in an Instagram video. John bragged about being surrounded by “beautiful women” at the hotel,

“This hurricane is working out beautifully for John, I’ll tell you that,” Kimmel joked.

“I’ll never be the same,” John responded.