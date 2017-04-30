Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination when she flaunted her curves in this racy Instagram post

Kylie Jenner let it all hang out.

The reality star showed off major underboob in her latest racy post on Instagram over the weekend.

Jenner left the photo captionless as she posed in an olive green top which exposed the lower half of her abdomen and her breasts.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Jenner showed off her diamond rings by strategically putting her hand over her mouth for the shot.

She was later spotted with rumored new beau Travis Scott looking cozy ahead of his performance at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. A fan reportedly snapped a shot of the two walking arm in arm near the campus.





Travis Scott brought Kylie Jenner to Bentley University for his show. pic.twitter.com/f334lvH6Jt — FTP FLAME 🦅👁 (@FTPflame) April 30, 2017

Jenner’s new romance has sparked rumors that’s she’s officially done with on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga. However, a source dished about their relationship recently to US Weekly and said, “They’re not broken up. They’re just not spending as much time together.”

This all looks pretty suspicious to us!