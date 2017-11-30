Kylie Jenner revealed some personal tidbits while playing “Never Have I Ever” with best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel.

The pregnant reality star kept her baby bump covered up in a bright red Christmas sweater, while her play mates rocked similar green and black sweaters.





RELATED: Kim Kardashian would rather drink a sardine smoothie than confirm her sisters’ rumored pregnancies

Instead of playing with alcohol, the trio sipped tea every time they confessed to doing something — after all, pregnant ladies wouldn’t be drinking alcohol!

Jenner admitted admitted to fooling around in a bathroom, smoking a cigar, eating a bug and hooking up in a pool.

When it came to confessing to cheating, all the girls played coy and cheered to “cheating life.” The makeup mogul, who is reportedly expecting her first child — a daughter — with rapper Travis Scott, was reminded that she had to confess to doing the walk of shame.

“Never have ladies,” she said, before Woods told her, “I’ve seen you do the walk of shame so don’t act like you’ve never done the walk of shame.”

Jenner confessed to a total of 13 items, meaning she won — or rather, lost — the competition. Lately, the 20-year-old celebrity has kept a very low profile. Whereas she is known for regularly posting racy photos regularly social media and documenting all her moves on Snapchat, she’s primarily been using her accounts to market her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Since the announcement of her pregnancy in September, she’s appeared in oversized shirts and sweaters in rare public appearances, reported PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner hasn’t confirmed the news, but rumors are swirling about the sex of her baby

The youngest of the big brood is not the only Kardashian-Jenner expecting a bundle of joy — Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are due a girl via surrogate in January, while Khloe is rumored to be pregnant with a child by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.