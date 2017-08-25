Kylie Jenner shows off her bare breasts in a very NSFW photo shoot

Kylie Jenner is putting it all out there for a racy spread in V Magazine.

The publication shared a sneak peek at the photo shoot on Instagram on Friday in prep for their in-depth interview with Jenner.

“Witness @kyliejenner like you’ve never seen her before. The youngest Jenner’s life is a no-holds-barred affair, but clearly, there’s always room to reveal a bit more. The ethereal shots of Kylie in translucent gowns, selected by @annatrevelyan, are shot by legendary photographer (and longtime V contributor) @nick_knight at his @showstudio,” the magazine wrote. “Kylie wears @msgm dress and @othongthainecklace. Go to vmagazine.com to read an interview with Kylie about the red-hot shoot with words by @treytylor, and pre-order your copy of the upcoming issue now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.”





In the sexy shots, Jenner is giving us Bond girl vibes in sheer dresses and long blond locks. The red and yellow dresses leave little to the imagination and expose every inch of her curves, including her breasts and buttocks. See the entire sexy spread here.

“That was actually my first super nude shoot,” Jenner told the publication. “I always post sexy pictures, but have never gone nude.”

We wonder if Kris Jenner was behind the scenes like she was the first time Kim posed for Playboy.