La La Anthony teases fans about a the possibility of a reconciliation with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony

Things are still up in the air for La La and Carmelo Anthony.

On Monday night, La La Anthony appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and dished about her possible reconciliation with husband Carmelo Anthony.

When a fan called in and asked about the separation, La La seemed to dance around the answer.

“Marriage is tough,” she said. “We are doing well. We have a beautiful 10-year-old and that is our focus now. Being great parents to our son, Kiyan.”

Host Andy Cohen pressed on and asked the TV host about the hopes of a reconciliation and she continued to be vague.





“Hey, anything’s possible,” she shrugged, adding that he may actually be leaving the Knicks. “My hope is that he ends up somewhere where he’s happy and and he can win because he’s such an incredible player and he deserves to win.”

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Gizelle Bryant also chimed in on the matter.

“Can I just say, word on the street is that he really wants you back,” she said.

In April, the couple announced they were separating after seven years of marriage. By the looks of it, things seem pretty good between them!