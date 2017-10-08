Lady Gaga celebrates her late friend Sonja with a series of social media tributes

Lady Gaga is remembering her dear friend Sonja on her birthday after she passed away in May of this year.

The singer took to social media over the weekend to share several tributes to her late friend, who passed away from cancer.

“I ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment,” s ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment,” she wrote.

Gaga revealed that she wore a black pearl made with Sonja’s ashes to a breast cancer awareness gala.





“I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower @viegitane007 André Dubois,” Gaga wrote. “My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls. And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you. #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #womenempowerment.”

According to E! News, Gaga paid tribute to Sonja a month before her death at the 2017 Coachella Festival.