Lady Gaga had a message for the haters who body shamed her after her Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga isn’t here for the haters.

Over the weekend, Gaga gave a high-energy Super Bowl LI halftime performance, but some people were too focused on her body to enjoy the show.

Lady Gaga got herself a lil belly under those pads 🙊 — ❌Ryan⭕️ (@Dougie_Naranjo) February 6, 2017

already disappointed with the halftime show after seeing Lady Gaga belly flop onto the stage — MacKaylah O'Brien (@Mackaylah_O) February 6, 2017

Tried to enjoy @ladygaga's performance, was distracted by the flab on her stomach swinging around #SuperBowl — Nathan (@negans_swing) February 6, 2017

Her fans came to her defense on Sunday night and applauded her hard work in the gym. Some fans reminded body shamers that unrealistic body expectations can lead to eating disorders in women and men.

What lady Gaga looks like vs what the ppl calling her fat look like.. I'd love to have her body 🙄 pic.twitter.com/U3Pu2PNBsB — ✘O (@ItsGirlLogiic) February 7, 2017

Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it 💅🏻✨ — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

If people are actually talking about @ladygaga s GUT, there is some serious body dysmorphia disorder in our country. #healthybody #athlete — Aja Volkman (@RealAjaVolkman) February 7, 2017

It really pisses me off that ppl are hating on lady gaga bc of her belly. Do people not understand eating disorders and how they come about — Kenzie Betz (@KenzieBetz1) February 7, 2017

Gaga also addressed the body controversy with one well-worded Instagram post.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys,” she wrote on Tuesday.

