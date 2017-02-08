Lady Gaga had a message for the haters who body shamed her after her Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga isn’t here for the haters.
Over the weekend, Gaga gave a high-energy Super Bowl LI halftime performance, but some people were too focused on her body to enjoy the show.
Her fans came to her defense on Sunday night and applauded her hard work in the gym. Some fans reminded body shamers that unrealistic body expectations can lead to eating disorders in women and men.
Gaga also addressed the body controversy with one well-worded Instagram post.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
We would like to see her haters jump off the roof of a stadium and do that energetic routine in tight shorts!