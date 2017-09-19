Lady Gaga shares her struggles with chronic pain in a new documentary

Lady Gaga is sharing her pain with fans in a new documentary for Netflix.

In a new trailer released for the upcoming documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” she gave fans a glimpse of what her life is like struggling from fibromyalgia.

“I have chased this pain for four or five years,” she said in the trailer, which shows her getting shots at a doctor’s office. The singer goes on to say that it is her fans that have helped keep her going all of these years. “But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can fucking go.”





She recently postponed part of her European tour due to the condition and opened up on Instagram about her debilitating condition.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she wrote. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

The documentary starts streaming on Netflix on September 22.