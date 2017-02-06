Lady Gaga started her Super Bowl halftime show with an ever-so-subtle statement you might have missed

Pop artist Lady Gaga was allegedly told to not make any political statements during her halftime show, but this one was so subtle, it might have passed the test.

In the opening moments of the performance, she sang verses from “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land.”

God bless America, land that I love

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with the light from above

Then she transitioned into singing: “This land is your land, this land is my land, this land was made for you and me.”





She followed up her singing by saying, “One nation, under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” lines taken from the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vanity Fair points out that the second verse she sang, from “This Land is Your Land,” may have an alternative meaning.

[I]f you’ve ever heard the full version, is a little edgier than you might expect. It has also become an anthem for protestors fighting against Trump’s proposed immigration bans and border walls.

Was Gaga making a statement about the currently political climate? Or just simply singing a song about America? What do you think?

