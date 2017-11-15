Menu
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are reportedly headed to the altar -- much sooner than we thought
Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a concert to check on a fan who reportedly started bleeding after she was hit in the face — presumably by accident — in the middle of the show.


PEOPLE reports that Gaga, who is back on her Joanne World Tour, was in Connecticut when the incident occurred.

“I just looked over and I saw,” Gaga said in a video posted to Twitter. “Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay.”

After learning the fan’s name, Meredith, Gaga went on, “Meredith, I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding.”

The audience “aww’d” and applauded in response. “We’re going to make sure that you’re OK, alright?”

The audience cheered again as Gaga stood up.

“I think she is gonna go off to see the doctors. What we all need to remember is that there are somethings that are more important than show business. So we’ll do this one for Meredith, alright?” she said before breaking out into an a cappella version of “Paparazzi.”

She added, “Make sure to give that girl a backstage pass, too.”

Gaga is finally back on tour after taking a break to focus on her health. She previously canceled recent tour dates in Europe due to her chronic pain from fibromyalgia.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
