Lamar Odom opens up about his journey into sobriety and the night he nearly lost his life to drugs

Lamar Odom is putting it all out there.

The former NBA star appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” this week and gave the host an update on his journey into sobriety and spoke about the night he nearly died after overdosing in a brothel in October 2015.

“When the big thing happened at the Bunny Ranch, you were only there for a few days,” Williams started.

“I mean, I wasn’t there for a day,” Odom clarified. “I woke up in a coma. I don’t know if I spent more than a day there.”





“Okay, were you high, Lamar?” Williams asked.

“No, I think that was God just trying to tell me to stop doing whatever I was doing. I didn’t take any drugs that night,” he said.

“You said there were no drugs in your system. How many women were in the room?” Williams asked. Odom responded that there were two women in the room at the time of the overdose but insisted he did not have sex with them. “So, you didn’t do drugs but by the way, the toxicology report said you had cocaine in your system. Real talk.”

“Okay, but I didn’t,” Odom insisted.

After waking up from the coma, Odom couldn’t walk or talk and had to relearn everything. His ex-wife Khloé Kardashian was by his side as he recovered.

Months later, Odom was removed from a flight after he was presumably intoxicated. When Williams asked about that incident, Odom had just one thing to say.

“That was bullshit,” he answered. Odom admitted that even though he has had some struggles in the past, he does occasionally indulge in alcohol. Now that he’s sober from drugs, Odom is considering a career as a coach for the NBA.

Recently there have been rumors that Scott Disick, who has three children with Odom’s former sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, has been struggling with alcohol abuse. Williams asked if he had advice for Disick and he responded, “Just be strong. Put God first. Keep your kids in mind.”