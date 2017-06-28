Lamar Odom opens up about the heartache he felt after losing the Kardashian family and if he wants Khloé back

Lamar Odom is ready to talk about his troubled past.

The former professional basketball player appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday and opened up about his issues with addiction, his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and his strained friendship with former brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

“We were close,” Odom told Williams. “He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

Williams pressed the athlete about why they don’t speak anymore, and Odom answered, “I don’t know. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”





RELATED: “He didn’t want to die.” Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky gives fans a look into the musician’s final night

Odom previously struggled with substance abuse and nearly lost his life after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Following the near fatal overdose, Odom checked into a 30-day rehab program. Despite their pending divorce, Khloé Kardashian remained by his side.

Odom and Kardashian were married in September 2009 after meeting and getting engaged in 30 days.

“It took some balls to do that, huh?” Odom joked about the quickie marriage that put him on a reality TV show.

Kardashian later filed for divorce in 2013. Kardashian briefly called off the divorce following his overdose, but on December 17, 2016, the divorce was finalized.

Williams asked if Odom wanted to reconcile with his ex, and he had just one thing to say.

“No. I say that with no offense to her. That would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance,” he said.