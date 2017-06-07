Lamar Odom’s daughter just called out ex-stepmom Khloé Kardashian and the marriage to her father

Lamar Odom’s daughter Destiny is ready to talk.

In a new video interview with PEOPLE, Destiny, 18, opened up about her father’s near-fatal overdose and his marriage to reality star Khloé Kardashian.

She said she felt that her relationship with her father was compromised when he married Kardashian in 2009.

“I tried for my dad. I wouldn’t say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloé more than me. I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloé more than me. It was a very toxic relationship.”





“Things changed when my dad married Khloé,” she said. “Things are so public, and it’s like you don’t have a private life anymore.”

The headlines following the divorce made Odom’s addiction struggles even more public. Following the split from Kardashian, Odom was hospitalized after overdosing.

RELATED: Just when J.Lo and A-Rod were getting serious, someone from his past brought the drama into their relationship

“It was awful. I really thought he was going to lose his life.”

“It was a school night when I found out,” Destiny said of the October 2015 incident when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. “We all thought that he was, that this was it for him, and he was going to pass away. But life is so crazy.”

After Odom recovered, Destiny and her brother, Lamar Jr., 14, decided to hold an intervention for their father.

“We had an intervention with close family friends,” she said. “I basically gave him the ultimatum that it was rehab or me not speaking to him anymore.”

Odom entered rehab in December 2016 and returned home from the Casa Palmera Treatment Center in San Diego on Jan. 5.

“You can’t force an addict to get better. They have to want it for themselves,” Destiny said.