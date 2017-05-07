Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead found a beautiful way to honor the late Anna Nicole Smith at the 2017 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in Larry Birkhead’s heart.

In 2003, Birkhead met Anna Nicole Smith, the mother of his daughter, while attending the Barnstable Brown Party in Louisville. Now, 14 years later, Birkhead is continuing the tradition and honoring Smith with their daughter Danielynn Birkhead at the same party.

Birkhead took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to Smith with a sweet post from the Derby.

“Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 # lifefullcircle # BarnstableBrownParty,” he wrote alongside the photo with his daughter.





After Smith tragically passed away at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose when Dannielynn was just 8 months old, Birkhead decided to move to Kentucky to get away from the spotlight. Dannielynn is the late model’s only surviving child, as Smith’s son Daniel, 20, died from the same type of overdose just three days after Dannielynn was born.

The father-daughter duo posed on the red carpet ahead of the Derby. Dannielynn looked beautiful in a pink and white dress with matching hat, while her father looked handsome in an egg-shell suit.

The 10th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death was in February.