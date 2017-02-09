Larry Birkhead says his daughter is “fearless,” just like her late mother Anna Nicole Smith

Dannielynn Birkhead had such a short time with her mother, Anna Nicole Smith.

Ten years later, Larry Birkhead reveals his daughter is more like her mother than she will ever know.

“She is fearless like her mom. She’ll get on any roller coaster that you put in front of her,” Birkhead said in a new interview with “20/20.” “I could stand right next to my daughter and we could look like twins, and the first thing they’ll say is […] ‘spitting image of the mother.’”

“Anna always wanted a little girl, that was her dream,” Birkhead said in a preview clip of the episode. “She went from city to city, as far back [as] the ’90s, and she would collect outfits from all these road trips […] and hope that one day that she could dress her in all these frilly outfits.”





He revealed that over the years, Dannielynn has had questions, and he’s doing his best to try to explain Smith’s untimely death to her.

“The way I’ve told Dannielynn in the past is that, ‘Your mom took some medicines and she […] might not [have] taken them correctly or the right way, and the doctors couldn’t help her, and they tried,” he said.

Smith died on Feb. 8, 2007 after an accidental overdose. Dannielynn was just 5 months old when her mother died.

Following her death, Birkhead was awarded custody after a paternity test determined he was Dannielynn’s biological father. Birkhead has since moved his daughter far from the lights in Hollywood to live a normal life in Kentucky.

Birkhead’s interview with “20/20” airs Friday, Feb. 10, on ABC.