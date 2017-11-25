As former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush celebrated their 36th birthday, their mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, shared one precious throwback photo from when they were just babies.





“Thirty-six years ago today our precious girls were born,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of former President George W. Bush cradling his newborn daughters. “They’ve brought joy to our lives every day since. Happy Birthday to Barbara and Jenna!”

Bush Hager also took to Instagram to wish her twin sister a very happy birthday, sharing a photo album of pictures of them over the years and writing a touching message.

“Happiest Birthday to my partner in ALL for the last 36 years! I can’t imagine my life without your enormous heart,” she wrote. “Teaching me to love and your hand entwined in mine all these years. Thanks for sharing this wild and precious life with me! Love you, beast.”

It’s been a big year for the Bush twins, who recently celebrated the release of their book, “Sisters First,” which details stories from their “Wild and Wonderful Life” before, during and after their time spent living in the White House.

