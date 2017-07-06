Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell are now the proud parents of a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad and William Tell!

The former “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” star and current fashion designer and her husband welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple said in a statement while also confirming that he was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Conrad also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Conrad and Tell got married in 2014 and announced their pregnancy on New Year’s Day via Instagram.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

