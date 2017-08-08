Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon reveals the father of her child in a sweet post following her big pregnancy announcement

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is looking forward to being a mom!

This week, the 17-year-old daughter of Mama June Shannon revealed she is expecting her first child in a sneak peek for the upcoming second season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot.”

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, ” she said. “I’m really nervous about having a baby, because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha. My baby daddy’s head is like the size of a freaking watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina. No.”





And just who is that baby daddy?

Shortly after the sneak peek was made public, Shannon took to Facebook to update fans on her pregnancy journey and tell-all about the father! Sharing a photo of her sonogram, Shannon shared that she is “so happy” to start her family with fiancé Joshua Efird.

“So now that the news is out, Me and Josh are expecting a little one ❤,” she wrote. “So happy to start this new adventure with him. I am so proud, Love you baby @josh_efird,” she wrote.

The couple announced their engagement in 2016 after one year of dating.

Season 2 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres in 2018 on WE tv.