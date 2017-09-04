“Law & Order: SVU” alum finds love again after sharing photos from a surprise wedding

Actress Stephanie March of “Law & Order: SVU” fame revealed on Friday that she had finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, tech investor Dan Benton.

March shared a happy picture from the couple’s wedding on her Instagram account. She’s seen smiling wide while wearing a long, form-fitting floral dress and holding a matching bouquet, while her new husband, dressed casually in a sport coat, beams at her.

The caption gave it all away: “Mr. & Mrs. #justmarried.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” alum had been married to Food Network star Bobby Flay for 10 years, but called it quits in April 2015. In a interview with “Extra” after the breakup, March joked, “I thought I would have to learn to cook, because I’m not really a very good cook and I thought, ‘I’m going to have to pick up a few tricks. But as it turns out, I go out a lot, so looks like I don’t have to. My toast is amazing. My cereal is incredible.”





On Sunday, March shared another photo on Instagram, this one in black and white, of an ecstatic-looking couple. In the accompanying post she thanked all those who helped put on the wedding.