“Law & Order: SVU” fans are going to flip over what Chris Meloni said about the future of the show

Chris Meloni hasn’t ruled out a return to “Law & Order: SVU.”

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor at the NRDC Stand Up for the Planet Benefit earlier this week and he answered every “SVU” fans’ most burning question: does he plan to return to the show?

“I have always said I would be open to it,” said Meloni. “[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all.”

“We will see [if I return for the series finale],” he continued. “It has never been brought up to me, so that is the kind of question that’s kind of out of my hands.”

Meloni left the series in season 12.

“It is lovely [to still see the fan support],” he admitted. “I always kind of felt it and knew it. I knew how important it was to people, how much it meant to people. 12 years with your partner in crime it is a long time.”

You hear that, “SVU” fans? There’s still hope!