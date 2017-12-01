Menu
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni just gave “Law & Order: SVU” fan the holiday gift that just keeps on giving!

‘‘Tis the season… ran into this #HAPPY man,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the goofy and blurry photo.


‘‘Tis the season… ran into this #HAPPY man

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

Meloni also shared a pic from their reunion with fans on his own Instagram page, writing, “#Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells.”

#Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on

“E! News” speculates that the two may have had a reunion to celebrate Meloni’s new show on SyFy, “Happy!” which premieres on Dec. 6. “Happy!” is a new show that follows an ex-cop whose life takes a turn when he meets an incredibly positive imaginary friend.

RELATED: Stop in the name of love! Take a look at some of the hottest cops to ever grace our TVs

The two former on-screen partners reunited earlier this year in April to celebrate Meloni’s birthday.

“Happy birthday @chris_meloni PFL,” Hargitay wrote alongside the sweet selfie at the time.

They are two celebrity BFFs we can’t get enough of!

