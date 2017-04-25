Lawyer for Aaron Hernandez addresses suicide letter to “gay lover”

Jose Baez, lawyer for deceased NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, sharply denies that any letter found in Hernandez’s cell after his recent suicide was addressed to a gay lover.

Controversy swirled after it was revealed that Hernandez had written three letters, one to fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy, 22. All three were found next to his bible. Hernandez was found hanging in his prison cell last week, dead of an apparent suicide.

Baez tells TMZ Sports that he won't pronounce his client's death a suicide or foul play yet, telling them there was "still plenty we are investigating."





Lawrence Army, a lawyer who represents Kyle Kennedy, says that Kennedy ought to be able to read the note addressed to him. Kennedy was not Hernandez’s cellmate; the two may have befriended each other behind bars.

They were at least close enough that prison officials briefly put Kennedy on “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch in the aftermath of Hernandez’s death. Army now says his client’s suicide watch has been lifted. Kennedy is said to have been the last person to see Hernandez alive.