Leah Remini and Kevin James just gave “King of Queens” fans the reunion they have been waiting for

“King of Queens” fans, rejoice!

This week, Leah Remini and Kevin James from the hit comedy series reunited for James’ new sitcom “Kevin Can Wait.” Remini captured the moment in a sweet pic from the set of the series and shared it with fans on Instagram.

“It’s been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs,” she wrote. “So blessed that I had my family with me. Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!”

RELATED: Three months after her split from “Bachelor” Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell has gone public with a new man





Remini signed on as a series regular in June, the same day James’ onscreen wife from “Kevin Can Wait” announced she was leaving the show after one season.

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” actress Erinn Hayes tweeted on June 3. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

According to US Weekly, Hayes’ character will be killed off, and season 2 will reportedly jump in time.

Season 2 of “Kevin Can Wait” premieres on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.