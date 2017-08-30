Leah Remini says the Church of Scientology wanted her to convert Kevin Smith

Actress Leah Remini is continuing her crusade to expose what she considers to be the wrongdoings of her former Church of Scientology. In a new interview, Remini alleged that the church asked her to convert her “King of Queens” co-star and friend, Kevin Smith.

“They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it,’” Remini said in an upcoming issue of PEOPLE. “They let it go after a while, but usually you’d be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years.”





In 2013, she walked away from the church, and in recent years, she has opened up about her time as a Scientologist.

“I’m finally at peace knowing who I am and who I want to be,” she said. “I just want to be happy and I want to help people.”

The church has denied all of her claims.

“It is Remini who is the attacker,” a Scientology spokesperson told the magazine. “Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.”