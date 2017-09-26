Leah Remini’s arrival on “Kevin Can Wait” leaves fans cold

Fans tuned into the season 2 premiere of “Kevin Can Wait” on Monday night knowing that Kevin James’ former TV wife Leah Remini would be joining the show, but it looks like James’ and Remini’s reunion didn’t go over well with some.
In June, CBS president Kelly Kahl said killing off Erinn Hayes character Donna Gable would be “treated with dignity and respect, something that will have taken place in the past.” Instead, viewers received no explanation into her demise and learned she passed nearly a year earlier in the first episode.
Fans were quick to turn to Twitter to express their outrage.
