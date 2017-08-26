Leah Remini’s attacks on Scientology put a strain on her friendship with Lisa Marie Presley

Former friends Leah Remini and Lisa Marie Presley are reportedly on the rocks following the actress’s relentless attacks on the Church of Scientology, the religion both women grew up believing in.

“Leah and Lisa Maria were good friends. They grew up together,” a source close to them both told Page Six. “Lisa Marie has been going through a hard time in her life, and has been battling addiction, and Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down.”

After leaving the Church, Remini launched her A&E show “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which is openly critical of the Church of Scientology and seeks to expose the religion’s darkest secrets. Presley — who did leave the Church at one point, but is rumored to have returned — was initially supportive of Remini’s decision, but once she “started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah’s actions were dangerous. She felt she was being manipulated.”

“The message from Leah’s show is causing problems for Scientologists in Hollywood,” the source explained. “Children of Lisa Marie’s Scientologist friends are getting bullied in school because of things said. There have been more reports of harassment against Scientologists, and Lisa Marie believes they are related to things said on Leah’s show . . . Things are getting scary. Lisa Marie freaked out and wants nothing to do with Leah.”

While representatives for Remini did not comment, a source close to the actress disputed the claims saying, “Leah never asked Lisa Marie to appear on the show, and, in fact, Lisa Marie was supportive of Leah’s decision to leave the church.”

