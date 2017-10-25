Legendary New Orleans musician Fats Domino dies at 89

Legendary New Orleans singer and piano player Antoine “Fats” Domino has died.

TMZ confirmed the news on Wednesday, and his daughter told WWL that he was surrounded by friends and family when he died peacefully.

Domino was best known for hits such has “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.”

He sold more than 65 million albums and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. In 1986, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That was the first year of the Hall’s inductions, and Domino was part of a star-studded list of music luminaries, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, James Brown, Ray Charles, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis.





Domino was a staple in the New Orleans music scene and made several appearances in the city following Hurricane Katrina.

He was 89 years old.