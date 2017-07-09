Lena Dunham responds to backlash after she announced she had to give up her dog Lamby

Lena Dunham had something to say after facing backlash over rehoming her dog.

“It’s come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I’m sorry to have disappointed them, I can’t apologize,” Dunham wrote in a lengthy post on July 7.

“When I met him I knew we’d have an amazing journey. But his aggression – which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren’t manageable, at least not by me,” Dunham wrote. “I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs.”





Despite the heartache, Dunham said she has no hard feelings toward the shelter.

RELATED: “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ wife has responded to those photos of him kissing another woman

“I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby’s behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period,” she wrote. “They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided.”

On Friday, she shared another lengthy post responding to backlash she faced after giving Lamby up.

She wrote:

I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He’d been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I’ll always be there for him in every way but he’s notably happier in his new surroundings.

Dunham’s boyfriend Jack Antonoff also responded to the allegations on Twitter.

nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

BARC shelter responded to Dunham’s abuse claims through spokesperson Robert Vasquez.

“It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when ‘Girls’ was still a thing four years ago,” Vasquez said.

(H/T US Weekly)