Lena Dunham reveals the heartbreaking reason she had to give up her beloved dog Lamby

Lena Dunham will never forget her furry friend Lamby.

In an emotional Instagram post, the “Girls” creator and actress opened up to fans about who have been asking about her beloved pooch.

“A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he’s always been the star of my gram and I’ve been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about,” she wrote. “But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles.”





Dunham shared that Lamby is now under the care of an “awesome person” named Dani Shay, who is specially trained to care for rescue dogs that have experienced trauma.

“Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy,” she wrote. “Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.)”

Dunham thanked her partner, Jack Antonoff, for understanding and loving the dog regardless of broken furniture and “ruined floors.”

“Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply,” she shared. Susan and Karen are 10-month old poodles the couple shares.

The actress ended the post by encouraging others in similar situations to find better homes for their animals.

“Please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system,” she wrote. “It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe.”